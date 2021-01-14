Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,870,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 828,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WIA opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

