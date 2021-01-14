Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Westlake Chemical worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

