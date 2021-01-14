WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut WH Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.