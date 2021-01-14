Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Whitbread stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTBDY. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

