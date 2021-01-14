Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Insider Mandhir Singh Sells 1,800,000 Shares

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

WCAT stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Thursday. Wildcat Petroleum Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

About Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

