Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $114.82 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $129.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $401.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

WLDN stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

