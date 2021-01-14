William Blair Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $291 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

