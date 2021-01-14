William Blair Comments on Eargo, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eargo in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

