William Blair Comments on Eargo, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eargo in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.
Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
