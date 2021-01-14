William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.95, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

