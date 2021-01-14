William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Trading Up 0.1%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 34,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 55,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several analysts have commented on WIMHY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

