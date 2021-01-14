WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (BATS:NTSX) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (BATS:NTSX) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.76. 58,773 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

