WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

