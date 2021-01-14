Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

