Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

