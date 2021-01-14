WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$145.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

WSP traded up C$2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.09. 81,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,223. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global Inc. has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.28.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

