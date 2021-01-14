Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Wuhan General Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.