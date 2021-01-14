Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Wuhan General Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

