X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $53,428.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,743,796,750 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

