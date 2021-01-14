Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.10

Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.10 and traded as high as $169.50. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $163.50, with a volume of 111,777 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.10.

Xaar plc (XAR.L) Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar plc (XAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar plc (XAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.