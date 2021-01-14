Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $6,729.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,418,787 coins and its circulating supply is 45,276,660 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

