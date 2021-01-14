xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.74 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $5,091.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,071 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

