XcelToken Plus Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $153,595.88 and approximately $49.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055287 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile