xEURO 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile