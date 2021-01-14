Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.08

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 8133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 111,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 204,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

