Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.57. 62,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 70,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

