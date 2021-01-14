YAM v1 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,963.00 (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004181 BTC on exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and $10,963.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

