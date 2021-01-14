Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $58.66. Approximately 1,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

