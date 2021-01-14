Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 202.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

