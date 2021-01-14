Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.04

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 7486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

