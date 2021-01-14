Ycash Trading 21% Higher This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $89,337.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00280212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,703,425 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

