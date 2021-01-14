YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $28,813.86 and $31.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,471.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.40 or 0.03096894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00390273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.02 or 0.01337722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00559014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00421934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00280940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00019736 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

