Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $444,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

