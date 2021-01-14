Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.06). FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Shares of FSD Pharma stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

