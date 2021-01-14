Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $10.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $87.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Marchex by 26.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.89. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

