Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.47 Million

Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post sales of $254.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.83 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.28 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $943.46 million to $960.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

