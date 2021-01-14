Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,740,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

