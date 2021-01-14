Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $469.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $408.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.41.

Shares of TEAM opened at $229.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -159.63, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

