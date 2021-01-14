Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $653.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the lowest is $652.14 million. Donaldson reported sales of $662.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

