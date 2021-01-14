Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 1,476,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

