Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 1,352,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 171,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

