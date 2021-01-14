Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MRVI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 999,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

