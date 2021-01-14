Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $677.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.08 million and the highest is $694.20 million. Stantec reported sales of $682.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

