Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

