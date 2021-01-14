Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $231.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.70 million. Insulet posted sales of $209.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $890.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $892.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $274.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.75 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

