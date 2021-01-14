Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 322,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,706. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.