Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NREF opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

