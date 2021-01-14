Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 349,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

