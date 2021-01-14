Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

SSKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 112,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.