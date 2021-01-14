Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

