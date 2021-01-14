Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $911.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $911.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $885.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.94 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 429,867 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

