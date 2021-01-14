Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $10.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Marchex reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.89. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

